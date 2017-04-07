SANTA MONICA- The city of Santa Monica will unveil the final draft of the Downtown Community Plan (DCP) at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium East Wing on Apr. 12 at 6:30 p.m, according to reports from Santa Monica Next.

The city has named the occasion as the “final DCP release event” and the plan is set to shape the future of Santa Monica’s downtown for the next 20 years. The focus of the plan is to assure that the downtown will still continue to be city’s economic engine.

The DCP prioritizes affordable housing for a wide range of incomes and also consists of strategies to preserve historic structures while redeveloping underutilized areas to benefit the community.

Downtown Santa Monica is still one of the few places in the city which can add housing without displacing the existing homes. This can work in favor of the city because Santa Monica and West L.A. are the epicenter of L.A. County’s housing shortage, which has made the rent in the city the highest in the state.

The plan also stresses on maintaining the successes and avoiding a reversal of fortunes that could lead Downtown Santa Monica back into a dilapidated state that existed close to a generation ago.

Last May, downtown Santa Monica got its first commuter train line in more than half century connecting Santa Monica and Westside.

The city has also got L.A. County’s first public bike-share system which has changed the means of travel for commuters in Santa Monica.

The carpooling trend and the rise of services like Uber and Lyft have also had a huge impact on people’s transportation means and car-ownership habits in the city.

After unveiling the plan on Apr. 12, the DCP will head to the City’s Planning Commission for review. A final vote by the City Council is expected to take place in the next few months.