SANTA MONICA—A fight broke out between two men and a security guard at a Santa Monica McDonald’s restaurant shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5. The incident, which was captured on cell phone video, occurred at the 24-hour fast food eatery located on Second Street and Colorado Avenue.

The security guard noticed two people, who appeared to be homeless, sleeping inside the restaurant and asked them to either buy some food or leave, authorities reported. The confrontation led to a fight, during which one man repeatedly punched the security guard. A bystander swung a chair against the attacker to try and break up the brawl. The men fell through the front doors of the restaurant, and the fight continued outside. Another man reportedly grabbed the guard’s baton and attempted to use it against him, according to police.

The witness who captured the video, who did not want to be identified, reported that the guard eventually pepper sprayed one of his assailants. The fight lasted at least several minutes before police arrived.

One of the attackers was arrested on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, authorities indicated. The security guard suffered cuts and bruises, but is expected to be okay.