HOLLYWOOD HILLS—After a period of homelessness and drug abuse, a Superman impersonator is making a comeback to Hollywood Boulevard.

Christopher Dennis has been a Superman street performer for nearly 25 years. During that time, he became a well-known impersonator, who has met and captured pictures with numerous tourists.

Dennis was mugged back in August 2016, where he was attacked with golf clubs, his teeth was knocked out, his costume and laptop stolen, and over $1,000 was also taken from him.

Dennis spoke to CBS Los Angeles News about the attack indicated the assault left him homeless because of his inability to work.

Dennis has up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new Superman costume and to assist with getting back on his feet.

The fundraising campaign has since surpassed its $1,000 goal, raising over $8,201.

According to CBS News, a local costume designer has extended a gracious offer to Dennis, to make him a new Superman costume at no charge, so that he can use the fundraising money for a new apartment.

Dennis is planning to return as a Superman impersonator on Hollywood Boulevard in a few weeks.