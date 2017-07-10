HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office indicated that on Thursday, July 6, that the suspect responsible for sucker punching a homeless man at a Metro station in Hollywood pleaded no contest.

James Anthony Hansen, 33, of Culver City, entered the plea to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury the LADA’s Office noted in a press release.

Hansen punched a 59 year-old transient in the face on December 13, 2016, while the victim was looking away. The incident transpired at the Hollywood and Vine Metro Station. The case, which was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Joy Sumabat-Graff, indicated the suspect was immediately sentenced to 3 years of formal probation and ordered to complete 52 anger management classes.

Hansen was also informed to stay away from the victim and the location of the where the incident transpired. The case was investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Transit Services Bureau.