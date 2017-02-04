WEST HOLLYWOOD—Three high-end boutiques in Beverly Grove were burglarized on Wednesday, February 1, during an overnight vandalism spree, according to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Wilshire Station burglary detectives.

Vince, Frame and Zimmermann clothing stores were broken into around midnight, within minutes of each other. Police responded to the scene—the 8400 block of Melrose Place—when a burglary alarm sounded at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to reports.

The suspect gained entrance by using rocks to smash the store fronts’ windows – a style of break-in called “smash-and-grab”, which has been an ongoing issue for businesses located near Melrose Avenue and Melrose Place, LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez said.

Vince, located at 8471 Melrose Place, had a broken plate glass door; Frame, located at 8467 Melrose Place, had a broken plate glass side window, but nothing stolen; and Zimmermann, located at 8468 Melrose Place, had a broken plate glass window next to the front door and cash stolen. It is still unclear if anything was taken from Vince, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release a suspect description but said they believe the person responsible was likely a transient acting along. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Wilshire Station burglary detectives at (213) 922-8205.