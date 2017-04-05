MALIBU – Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed on Apr. 8 and 9 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as the Caltrans crew are still working to stabilize slopes that were weakened by the January storms, according to Patch reports.

This stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, also known as state Route 27, falls between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive. The Patch reports further stated that the Caltrans will be drilling into rocks and placing bolts to stabilize the slopes.

While working on this, the Caltrans will simultaneously be doing work north of the affected area which could possibly result in the closures of the shoulder and could cause one entire lane of traffic.

The same stretch was closed earlier in January as the storms caused mudflows that blocked the street. The January storm drenched Los Angeles county with more than 4 inches of rain in some places and the road’s closure had frustrated those in Topanga and nearby neighborhoods, who depend on the thoroughfare to travel from the canyon into Malibu and West Los Angeles. Few commuters had even risked the travelling through the winding routes such as Tuna Canyon Road or take longer drives on the 101 and 405 freeways.