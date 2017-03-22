WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, March 20, the City of West Hollywood announced that on Friday, March 31, it will observe César Chávez Day, and parking regulations for meters will not be enforced, according to a City of West Hollywood news release.

Although parking meter enforcement will be suspended, Permit Parking and other standard parking regulations will be enforced during the holiday. West Hollywood visitor parking permits are available at the Kings Road Municipal Parking Structure, located at 8383 Santa Monica Boulevard and at West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, located at 780 N. San Vincente Boulevard.

The City of West Hollywood has been suspending parking meter enforcement during César Chávez Day since 2015.

In 2014, City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister decried the double-standard in the City over the observance of César Chávez Day. She called out the City to formally suspend parking meter enforcement during the holiday. On March 16, 2015, the West Hollywood City Council adopted a Resolution to add César Chávez Day to the City’s annual calendar of days in which parking meter enforcement is suspended.

“In March 2015, I initiated a Council item to add César Chávez Day to the list of holidays previously adopted by Resolution 656,” City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister told Canyon News. “Resolution 656 was adopted in February 1990 to suspend the enforcement of meter violations and violations of time limited parking zones on certain federal holidays.”

Mayor Meister added, “The item was approved by Council and so each year, we suspend parking meter enforcement on César Chávez Day.”

César Chávez Day is an American commemorative holiday celebrating the birth and legacy the American civil rights leader and labor movement activist César E. Chávez. It is a state holiday in California, Colorado, and Texas.

City of West Hollywood parking meter enforcement will resume on Saturday, April 1.

On Monday, March 27, West Hollywood City Hall will be closed in observance of César Chávez Day; parking regulations will be enforced as usual.

West Hollywood metered parking and associated time limits are not enforced on the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King’s Birthday, President’s Day, César Chávez Day, Harvey Milk Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.