WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, March 20, the city of West Hollywood announced the launch of its Micro-Parks Pilot Program, with the installation of its first micro-park—the #WeLoveWeHo wall, according to a press release from the city of West Hollywood.

“The wall is a visual representation of what so many people feel: a great deal of love for our community,” said Mayor Pro Tempore John Heilman. “We are really fortunate to have so many residents, business people, and visitors who love West Hollywood.”

The interactive wall encourages people to take pictures in front of it and share them on social media using the hashtag #WeLoveWeHo. The wall consists of rainbow-colored heart shapes, designed by Moore + Friesl, architects Terri Moore and Marcus Friesl. The design was inspired by the city of West Hollywood’s logo, which uses the city’s geographic border as its icon.

“The temporary installation is a project of the City of West Hollywood’s Micro-Park Pilot Program, which activates underutilized spaces within the City during the renovation of West Hollywood Park,” Associate Planner for the city of West Hollywood, Garen Gary Srapyan told Canyon News. “The #WeLoveWeHo micro-park provides passers-by with an innovative perspective on the traditional park and its bold colors brim with positive affirmations of love, community, togetherness, and optimism.”

Srapyan added that the wall aims to bring people together, whether standing next to it or viewing it through social media posts.

The installation of the #WeLoveWeHo wall took place on February 24 and February 25. It will remain in place for 12 to 18 months. There will be a seating element installed on the site in the next few weeks. In addition, three other micro-parks will be installed on Sunset Boulevard, Eastside and Mid-City neighborhoods in the next coming months. The West Hollywood City Council allocated a budget of $5,500 for the construction and installation of the micro-parks.

The #WeLoveWeHo wall is at West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard.