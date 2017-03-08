LOS FELIZ—A woman carrying a firearm on Monday, March 6 was shot by authorities in Silver Lake.

According to reports, officers were called to Sunset Boulevard and Edgecliffe Drive at about 3:30 p.m. to investiage a woman with a gun.

The woman has been identified as Shellie Cooke, 45, who barricaded herself with a rifle for a little more than two hours, said Sgt. Ricardo Acosta of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Station to NBC 4 News.

Officers shot Cooke who was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries she suffered. There were no reports of any officers injured during the incident.

Cooke was arrested and booked on suspicion of brandishing a firearm following the incident on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department indicated. Her bail was set at $100,000.