UNITED STATES—On Thursday, December 22, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill. The bill passed 68-29 and must pass the House of Representatives to be signed by President Joe Biden by December 24, to avoid a government shutdown.

Republicans were divided on the bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his constituents to pass the bill referring to it as a “conservative win.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy encouraged all Republicans to vote against it.



It has been referred as the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill as a result of so many smaller expenditures included in it.



Republican Mike Lee of Utah insisted that Title 42, “Stay in Mexico,” policy be kept or he would not vote in favor. Democrats agreed after adding additional spending for border patrol and security.



Bipartisan support went towards initiating, The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, known as The Pump Act, Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for pregnant and nursing mothers. The Workers’ Rights Advocates championed these acts to protect women from discrimination in the workforce. Both passed with a 73-24 vote.



A letter written and authored by Republican Chip Roy of Texas was signed by Congressmen-elect, Scott Perry, Dan Bishop, Andy Biggs, Andy Ogles, and Anna Paulina Ogle.



“13 @HouseGOP to @SenateGOP: We are obliged to inform you that if any omnibus passes in the remaining days of Congress, we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those Senators that vote for this bill including the leader. #StandUpForAmerica,” Roy tweeted.



“Agreed. Except no need to whip. When I’m Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House. If it is nearly $2 T monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people,” McCarthy tweeted in reply.



Leader McCarthy Told Laura Ingram on Fox News, “They’re [Democrats] adding $410 million for border security, but none of it in America. Do you know where it’s at? In five middle-eastern countries.”



Fourteen Republicans voting for the bill included: McConnell, Mitt Romney (UT), John Cornyn (TX), Tom Cotton (AK), John Boozman (AK), Todd Young (IN), John Thune (SD), Mike Rounds (SD), Lindsay Graham (SC), Susan Collins (ME), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), Jerry Moran (KS), Roger Wicker (MS), Roy Blunt (MO), Richard Shelby (AL), Jim Inhofe (OK), and Rob Portman (OH).



“We’re waiting to see how long the debate goes there. We want people to go home, and as you know there are storms across the country. So hopefully that will be a motivation for expedited discussion,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.