SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, December 22 at approximately 6 a.m., federal agents attempted to serve an arrest warrant to an individual residing in the 14000 block of Burbank Boulevard in the apartment district between the Burbank Apartments and The Premier on Burbank.



The Los Angeles Police Department and the Special Weapons Assault Team responded to the scene to assist agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Officers with the LAPD blocked off area streets as an hours-long standoff ensued.



The stand-off lasted until 12:30 p.m. when SWAT team negotiators arrived and were able to subdue the suspect and arrest him.



There is no indication of what the suspect was wanted for. His name has not been disclosed to the public. There were no reports of any injuries.