SAN FRANCISCO—One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Excelsior District on Monday, September 7, the San Francisco Police Department reported.

On Tuesday, September 8, Canyon News received the statement by Adam Lobsinger, Public Information Officer for the San Francisco Police Department who noted that officers responded to a sideshow around Russia Avenue and Paris Street about 12:16 a.m. As they were responding to the sideshow, they found three victims shot in the area of Mission Street and Persia Avenue. The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and one of the victims later died from injuries sustained.

As of September 9, authorities have not gained suspect description and no suspects have been arrested. It has not been confirmed whether the shooting was related to the sideshow or not, the SFPD noted. The shooting is still an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text at tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.