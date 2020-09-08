WASHINGTON— House Democrats are launching an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and calling for his immediate suspension.

The investigation is in light of a Washington Post report that alleges when DeJoy was at his former company, North Carolina-based New Breed Logistics, he reimbursed employees through bonuses for campaign contributions they made to GOP politicians. The report cites former New Breed employees. This would be a violation of federal and North Carolina campaign finance laws.

Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York, explained in a statement on Monday, September 7, that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which she chairs, would initiate an investigation. Maloney said that DeJoy may have lied to her committee under oath.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing in August, Representative Jim Cooper of Tennessee asked DeJoy if he had reimbursed employees for contributions to President Trump’s campaign.

“That’s an outrageous claim, sir, and I resent it,” DeJoy said, adding, “The answer is no.”

“These are very serious allegations… The North Carolina Attorney General… is the right person to start this investigation,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement that “to directly or indirectly reimburse someone for a political contribution” is illegal.

“Any credible allegations of such actions merit investigation by the appropriate state and federal authorities. Beyond this, it would be inappropriate for me as Attorney General to comment on any specific matter at this time,” said Stein.

DeJoy’s spokesman, Monty Hagler, told The Washington Post that DeJoy “received legal advice” from a former Federal Elections Commission attorney “to ensure that he, New Breed Logistics and any person affiliated with New Breed fully complied with any and all laws.”

Hagler added: “Mr. DeJoy believes that all campaign fundraising laws and regulations should be complied with in all respects.”