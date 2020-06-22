TOPANGA CANYON—A mid-century lodge designed by the famed architect W. Earl Wear was listed for $4.8 million on May 25.

Located at 2440 Minard Rd., the house was built to be used as Wear’s personal residence. It is one of the 9 original homes that he built during his time in Los Angeles. The mostly-flat grounds are close to an acre-large, while the house spans 1,661 square feet. There are 10 parking spaces, as well as a “400’ fully equipped, guest casita” and a spa.

The house contains 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and it “integrates organic architecture [with] modern conveniences,” according to the official listing. Finishings include redwood siding, hand-carved stone floors, and a two-story-high stone fireplace.

There are various types of trees growing across the lawns: pomegranate, apple, pine, olive, eucalyptus, fig, and more. The property also boasts ocean views stretching from downtown to Point Dume.

Built in 1963, the home was last sold for $2.1 million in 2018. It was listed for rent in 2019 and in 2020, but was taken off the market each time.

Webster Elementary School is situated almost 6 miles away, and Malibu High School is close to 14 miles away.

Michelle Bolotin of Compass holds the listing; she can be contacted at michelle.bolotin@compass.com or (310) 463-7278. View the property here.