CALIFORNIA— Los Angeles County will be distributing up to $10,000 to renters who have been impacted due to the pandemic, beginning August, 17.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a $100 million rent relief program will come into effect to assist tenants living in the county of Los Angeles. County officials are hoping to help low-income renters when the program passes later this month. The program will remain in effect for two weeks, allowing households to apply during that time.

“So many people are struggling just to feed themselves and their families, and have no idea how they will pay rent,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said.

In order to be eligible to receive the financial assistance, up to $10,000, applicants must not be able to afford their rent and must be living on 30% of the median income. Additionally, those living on 50% of the median income can be eligible to receive at least $7,500.

With these federal funds being distributed, it is expected to aid between 8,000 to 9,000 renting households in L.A. county.

“This payment will go straight to the property owner who must agree to waive any late fees, interest or other fees,” County Supervisor Janice Hahn said.

To check for eligibility, individuals can check the Los Angeles County Development Authority website at 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief or call 211.