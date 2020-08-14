UNITED STATES一AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theatre chain, will reopen some of the locations in the U.S. on Thursday, August 20, with the ticket price being set at 15-cents per movie.

AMC announced that it will open more than 100 US locations in the state or about a sixth of its nationwide locations and offer “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices” on an opening day. The company closed all of its theatres in March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the opening day has been delayed several times due to a summer rise in cases.

According to AMC’s website, simplified menus for shorter lines will be provided and theatres will reduce auditorium capacities for social distancing standards. “Auditoriums are at 30% capacity or less, based on municipality guidelines. In auditoriums with traditional seating, every other row is blocked off for your safety,” read the website.

If guests aren’t satisfied with their reserved seats due to the safety concerns, they are allowed to move to other socially distant seats once the movie starts. “The health and safety of our movie theatre guests and our movie staff is our absolute highest priority at AMC,” said Adam Aron, the CEO and President of AMC.

Disney’s “New Mutants” will debut in theatres on August 28 and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” will be released on September 3. Moviegoers can also spend $5+tax to enjoy “Bring-back movie” including “Inception,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” from August 21 to August 27.

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest cinema chain in the United States, will also reopen some locations on August 21.