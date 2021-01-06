HOLLYWOOD HILLS —On January 4, the 101 Coffee Shop located in Hollywood announced through Twitter that the store will be closing permanently.

Co-owner Warner Ebbink has confirmed that “the 101 Coffee Shop is indeed the latest permanent COVID-19 related casualty, ending a storied run for the famed diner” in a statement with Eater.

The shop has been featured as a back drop for multiple films. Best recognized for (The Hollywood Hills Coffee Shop) in the movie Swingers.

“Because of the ongoing pandemic, the temporary closure of the 101 Coffee Shop has become permanent,” says Ebbink.

For the 101 Coffee Shop has had difficulty adjusting to the pandemic guidelines, they began serving take out orders at the beginning of the stay-at-home-order however the 101 Coffee Shop hasn’t served a meal since early spring.

“After almost 20 years of the 101 Coffee Shop, this closure defines the end of an era. We’ll always be grateful for the shared moments and what the restaurant brought to the LA food and beverage community” stated Ebbink.

Ebbink and his partner Brandon Boudet first restored the 101 Coffee Shop then reopened it back in 2001.

The duo are also the owners of Little Dom’s seafood in Los Feliz as of July 2020.

“This was a tough decision, but we believe there is a silver lining. It allows us to shift focus to Little Dom’s, which has become an institution in and of itself” said Ebbink.

Canyon News has tried to reach out to the shop however the phone lines are currently disconnected.