BEVERLY HILLS—Officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department found over 192 rolls of toilet paper inside a stolen SUV on Tuesday, March 31.

The toilet paper was made by Imperial, an organization that sells office supplies to commercial businesses, and other large corporations.

It is not known if the toilet paper was stolen, but the driver of the SUV was detained and arrested on unrelated charges, an official informed the Los Angeles Times.

“Gives ‘They saw me rollin’ … ‘ a new meaning,” the Beverly Hills Police Department said on Twitter.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, toilet paper has become a high commodity, with many store shelves empty or unable to keep the item stocked on their shelves.