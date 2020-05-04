GRIFFITH PARK—Due to the unfortunate times of COVID-19, the Shakespeare Festival announced Thursday, April 30, that they have been cancelled for 2020.

Although the festival has had 17 years of uninterrupted programming, the timing has not been in accordance with the current health crisis. According to the Artistic Director, Melissa Chalsma, this was the right call to help the city through these difficult times the best they could.

“Even though we can’t be together, we can still share art,” Chalsma said.

This traditional event may have been cancelled outdoors but it has not stopped the celebration of what the Shakespeare festival offers. This year, there will be a complimentary live streaming of all-new production of The Comedy of Errors for anyone interested online. In addition to this production, they will also offer lectures and workshops digitally.

If the situation improves, they may permit a limited audience to attend in person. The plans are still set in place for the season of King Lear and As You Like It for summer of 2021.

The ticket buyers are able to receive full or partial refunds, depending on whether buyers would like to donate to the organization to help resume festivities for the upcoming year.