BEL AIR/BRENTWOOD- The former royal couple is said to be on the market for a new home in Los Angeles, preferably in the Bel Air, Beverly Hills, or Brentwood neighborhoods.

According to the New York Post, the couple is shopping for a mansion in the $15 million to $20 million range that offers the privacy they need. It is said that the couple has shown some interest in at least two properties that are both off the market.

One home the couple is eyeing is located in Brentwood that sits on a half-acre behind a gate and hedges, while the other home is a Beverly Hills mansion on one acre with an infinity pool as well as views over Los Angeles. The couple was recently seen in Los Angeles, with masks covering their faces, passing out coronavirus essentials to those in need.