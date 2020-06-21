SANTA MONICA— The 26th annual Critic’s Choice Awards were pushed back three months from its original date in January 2021 to March 7, 2021, according to a Saturday, June 20 press release.

The announcement came shortly after the Oscars and the British Academy Film Awards both announced a postponement for next year’s ceremony.

“With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

For the third consecutive year, film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs will be hosting the ceremony live on the CW Network. The ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, as it has the previous year, as long as health considerations permit.

“The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement,” announced the Critics Choice Association in a statement.

CCA CEO Joey Berlin said, “Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting the production and release dates for many films, the Critics Choice Awards will be accepting films released throughout 2020, but also films released in January in February of 2021. This exception will not be available for Television nominations.

Last year, the 25th annual Critic’s Choice Awards awarded “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Production Design. Best Actor was given to Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” and Best Actress was given to Renée Zellweger for “Judy.” 1917 and Parasite tied for Best Director. Eddie Murphy won the Lifetime Achievement Award and for Television “Fleabag” won Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Host Taye Diggs is most notably known for his television roles on “Empire” and “Private Practice.” And as a stage actor for being the first Black actor to star as the title role on the Broadway production, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

The CCA writes on its website that the Critic’s Choice Awards are best known for historically predicting the Oscar winners.