HOLLYWOOD—Well, it was an Golden Globe ceremony unlike any other in 2022. Why? No audience, no celebrities, no live stream, just the winners announced via social media America. The awards were doled out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Sunday, January 9, amidst controversy the organization faced in the past year for its lack of diversity in its membership.

Heading into the ceremony, the dramas “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” led all nominees with a total of 7 nods each including Best Motion Picture – Drama. The HBO series “Succession” led contenders on the TV side. After all the winners were announced it was “The Power of the Dog” that came out on top.

The film directed by Oscar nominee Jane Campion earned three Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture – Drama. On the TV side “Succession” picked up 3 awards including Best TV Drama, Best Actor in a Drama for Jeremy Strong and Best Supporting Actress for Sarah Snook.

A list of this year’s winners can be viewed below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

-“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-“West Side Story”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

-“Encanto”

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

-“Drive My Car” (Japan)

Best Director

-Jane Campion “The Power of the Dog”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Will Smith “King Richard”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Andrew Garfield “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Rachel Zegler “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

-Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

-Kodi Smit-McPhee “The Power of the Dog”

Best Screenplay

-Kenneth Branagh “Belfast”

Best Original Song

-“No Time to Die” – No Time To Die Music by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell; Lyrics by Billie Bilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Original Score

-Hans Zimmer “Dune”

Best Television Series – Drama

-“Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama

-Jeremy Strong “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama

-Michaela Jae Rodriguez “Pose”

Best Television Comedy

-“Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy or Musical

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV

-O Yeong-su “Squid Game”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on TV

-Sarah Snook “Succession”

Now do I think the Golden Globe winners will have any sway on how things play out for the rest of Awards Season? No, I really don’t. It’s like they have a black scar on the industry right now and no one is taking them all that serious. With that said, I think these will become interesting when the nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are announced on Wednesday, January 12.

Since its peers directly nominating others, it will provide us film critics and TV lovers a better idea of who are considered big threats this year and who had buzz that just vanished into thin air.