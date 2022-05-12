HOLLYWOOD—The nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards were announced on Wednesday, May 11, and it will be “Spider-Man: No Way Home” vs. “The Batman” as each flick picked up multiple nominations including Best Movie. On the TV side, HBO’s “Euphoria” earned multiple nominations including Best Show.
I love that the network has combined the categories and not made them gender centric. It is more competitive and more interesting to say the least. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:
BEST MOVIE
-“Dune”
-“Scream”
-“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
-“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
-“The Adam Project”
-“The Batman”
BEST SHOW
-“Euphoria”
-“Inventing Anna”
-“Loki”
-“Squid Game”
-“Ted Lasso”
-“Yellowstone”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
-Lady Gaga “House of Gucci”
-Robert Pattinson “The Batman”
-Sandra Bullock “The Lost City”
-Timothée Chalamet “Dune”
-Tom Holland “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
-Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout”
-Kelly Reilly “Yellowstone”
-Lily James “Pam & Tommy”
-Sydney Sweeney “Euphoria”
-Zendaya “Euphoria”
BEST HERO
-Daniel Craig “No Time to Die”
-Oscar Isaac “Moon Knight”
-Scarlett Johansson “Black Widow”
-Simu Liu “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
-Tom Holland “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
BEST VILLAIN
-Colin Farrell “The Batman”
-Daniel Radcliffe “The Lost City”
-James Jude Courtney “Halloween Kills”
-Victoria Pedretti “You”
-Willem Dafoe “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
BEST KISS
-Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike “Euphoria”
-Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount “Emily in Paris”
-Poopies & the snake “Jackass Forever”
-Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz “The Batman”
-Tom Holland & Zendaya “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
-Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”
-John Cena “Peacemaker”
-Johnny Knoxville “Jackass Forever”
-Megan Stalter “Hacks”
-Ryan Reynolds “Free Guy”
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
-Alana Haim “Licorice Pizza”
-Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”
-Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”
-Jung Ho-yeon “Squid Game”
-Sophia Di Martino “Loki”
BEST FIGHT
-Black Widow vs. Widows “Black Widow”
-Cassie vs. Maddy “Euphoria”
-Guy vs. Dude “Free Guy”
-Shang-Chi bus fight “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
-Spider-Men end battle “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
-Jenna Ortega “Scream”
-Kyle Richards “Halloween Kills”
-Mia Goth “X”
-Millicent Simmonds “A Quiet Place Part II”
-Sadie Sink “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”
BEST TEAM
-“Loki” Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
-“Only Murders in the Building” Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
-“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
-“The Adam Project” Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
-“The Lost City” Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
-“Euphoria”
-“Never Have I Ever”
-“Pam & Tommy”
-“Sex/Life”
-“Sex Lives of College Girls”
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect
-“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
-“Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria
-“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
-“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
-“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
-“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
-“Selling Sunset”
-“Summer House”
-“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
-“American Idol”
-“Dancing with the Stars”
-“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
-“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
-“The Masked Singer”
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
-“Bar Rescue”
-“Dr. Pimple Popper”
-“Making It”
-“Selena + Chef”
-“Queer Eye”
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
-“Hart to Heart”
-“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”
-“The D’Amelio Show”
-“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”
-“Queen of the Universe”
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
-Chris “CT” Tamburello “The Challenge”
-Chrishell Stause “Selling Sunset”
-Lindsay Hubbard “Summer House”
-Teresa Giudice “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
-Willow Pill “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14”
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
-Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt “Bachelor in Paradise”
-Loren & Alexei Brovarnik “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”
-Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
-Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix “Vanderpump Rules”
-Yandy & Mendeecees “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW
-“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
-“The Drew Barrymore Show”
-“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
-“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
-“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
BEST HOST
-Charlamagne Tha God “Tha God’s Honest Truth”
-Gordon Ramsay “MasterChef”
-Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
-Rob Dyrdek “Ridiculousness”
-RuPaul “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
-Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
-Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
-Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
-Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
-Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
-Bosco vs. Lady Camden “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
-Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight “The Real Housewives of Potomac”
-Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause “Selling Sunset”
-Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard “Summer House”
-Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
BEST REALITY RETURN
-Bethenny Frankel “The Big Shot with Bethenny”
-Kylie Sonique Love “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”
-Paris Hilton “Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love”
-Sher “Ex on the Beach”
-Tami Roman “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
-JANET JACKSON.
-jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
-Oasis Knebworth 1996
-Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
-The Beatles: Get Back
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on June 5 on MTV at 8 p.m. and will be handed out live from the Barker Hanger.