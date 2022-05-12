HOLLYWOOD—The nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards were announced on Wednesday, May 11, and it will be “Spider-Man: No Way Home” vs. “The Batman” as each flick picked up multiple nominations including Best Movie. On the TV side, HBO’s “Euphoria” earned multiple nominations including Best Show.

I love that the network has combined the categories and not made them gender centric. It is more competitive and more interesting to say the least. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

BEST MOVIE

-“Dune”

-“Scream”

-“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

-“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

-“The Adam Project”

-“The Batman”

BEST SHOW

-“Euphoria”

-“Inventing Anna”

-“Loki”

-“Squid Game”

-“Ted Lasso”

-“Yellowstone”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

-Lady Gaga “House of Gucci”

-Robert Pattinson “The Batman”

-Sandra Bullock “The Lost City”

-Timothée Chalamet “Dune”

-Tom Holland “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

-Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout”

-Kelly Reilly “Yellowstone”

-Lily James “Pam & Tommy”

-Sydney Sweeney “Euphoria”

-Zendaya “Euphoria”

BEST HERO

-Daniel Craig “No Time to Die”

-Oscar Isaac “Moon Knight”

-Scarlett Johansson “Black Widow”

-Simu Liu “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

-Tom Holland “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST VILLAIN

-Colin Farrell “The Batman”

-Daniel Radcliffe “The Lost City”

-James Jude Courtney “Halloween Kills”

-Victoria Pedretti “You”

-Willem Dafoe “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST KISS

-Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike “Euphoria”

-Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount “Emily in Paris”

-Poopies & the snake “Jackass Forever”

-Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz “The Batman”

-Tom Holland & Zendaya “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

-Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”

-John Cena “Peacemaker”

-Johnny Knoxville “Jackass Forever”

-Megan Stalter “Hacks”

-Ryan Reynolds “Free Guy”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

-Alana Haim “Licorice Pizza”

-Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”

-Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”

-Jung Ho-yeon “Squid Game”

-Sophia Di Martino “Loki”

BEST FIGHT

-Black Widow vs. Widows “Black Widow”

-Cassie vs. Maddy “Euphoria”

-Guy vs. Dude “Free Guy”

-Shang-Chi bus fight “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

-Spider-Men end battle “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

-Jenna Ortega “Scream”

-Kyle Richards “Halloween Kills”

-Mia Goth “X”

-Millicent Simmonds “A Quiet Place Part II”

-Sadie Sink “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

BEST TEAM

-“Loki” Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

-“Only Murders in the Building” Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

-“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

-“The Adam Project” Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

-“The Lost City” Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

-“Euphoria”

-“Never Have I Ever”

-“Pam & Tommy”

-“Sex/Life”

-“Sex Lives of College Girls”

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect

-“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

-“Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria

-“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

-“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

-“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

-“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

-“Selling Sunset”

-“Summer House”

-“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

-“American Idol”

-“Dancing with the Stars”

-“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

-“The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

-“Bar Rescue”

-“Dr. Pimple Popper”

-“Making It”

-“Selena + Chef”

-“Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

-“Hart to Heart”

-“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

-“The D’Amelio Show”

-“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

-“Queen of the Universe”

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

-Chris “CT” Tamburello “The Challenge”

-Chrishell Stause “Selling Sunset”

-Lindsay Hubbard “Summer House”

-Teresa Giudice “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

-Willow Pill “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14”

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

-Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt “Bachelor in Paradise”

-Loren & Alexei Brovarnik “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”

-Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

-Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix “Vanderpump Rules”

-Yandy & Mendeecees “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

-“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

-“The Drew Barrymore Show”

-“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

-“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

-“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

BEST HOST

-Charlamagne Tha God “Tha God’s Honest Truth”

-Gordon Ramsay “MasterChef”

-Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

-Rob Dyrdek “Ridiculousness”

-RuPaul “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

-Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

-Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

-Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

-Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

-Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

-Bosco vs. Lady Camden “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

-Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause “Selling Sunset”

-Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard “Summer House”

-Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

BEST REALITY RETURN

-Bethenny Frankel “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

-Kylie Sonique Love “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

-Paris Hilton “Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love”

-Sher “Ex on the Beach”

-Tami Roman “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

-JANET JACKSON.

-jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

-Oasis Knebworth 1996

-Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

-The Beatles: Get Back

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on June 5 on MTV at 8 p.m. and will be handed out live from the Barker Hanger.