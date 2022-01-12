UNITED STATES—The first political rally for Donald J. Trump will be Saturday, January 15, in Florence, Arizona. The event, first announced by Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee will be held at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds 20595 N. Water Way.

The last Trump rally of 2021 was at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines in October 2020. Turning Point Action hosted the last rally in Arizona on July 24, 2021.

His first rally of the year features former top news anchor from Phoenix, Arizona, Kari Lake who is running in the Republican Primary Gubernatorial race on August 2, 2022 with former President Trump’s endorsement.

President Trump, you inspired MILLIONS of Americans — myself included. Thank you so much for your Endorsement. I will never let you down. I will never let the Great People of Arizona down. We have a Country to save. DONATE: https://t.co/wIM2GTDtG0 pic.twitter.com/543NQOeXS3 — Kari Lake — Text KARI to 70789 (@KariLake) September 28, 2021

My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell is scheduled to speak at the Arizona Save America Rally. It will be a full night with several speakers including: former dentist and Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ-4), Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ-5), Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-AZ-8), Congressman Mark Finchem (R-AZ-11), Arizona Republican Party Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, Dr. Alveda King, niece of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Boris Epshteyn. King and Epshteyn both serve on the Donald J. Trump Advisory Board.

Gates are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Entertainment begins at 2 p.m. with Trump taking the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/save-america-rally-in-florence-az.

Former President Trump lost Arizona to President Joe Biden by 10,000 votes making him the first Republican to not win Arizona in 24 years.