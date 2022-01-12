HOLLYWOOD—Now things have become interesting. How so? The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees were unveiled on Wednesday, January 12 by actresses Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens via a social media live stream. Leading the pack on the cinema side were the films “The Power of the Dog” and “House of Gucci” which each picked up 3 nominations apiece.

“The Power of the Dog” will compete in the Outstanding Ensemble category against, “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “House of Gucci” and “King Richard.” Stunned by that inclusion of “Don’t Look Up” which failed to earn any acting nominations people. When it comes to TV, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” led contenders with five nominations each.

So what are the surprises people? Well, love is being shown for Jennifer Hudson in the Female Actor race, where her performance in “Respect” seemed to come and go people. This might bode well for Hudson when Oscar nominations are announced. There was very little love for Steven Spielberg’s musical “West Side Story” which earned only 1 nomination for Supporting Female Actor for Ariana DeBose.

When it comes to the Male Actor in a Leading Role race we can lock up the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington are locks for Oscar. If any of them didn’t earn a nomination I would be stunned.

The same could almost be said for the Best Actress race where I think Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman are locks, those two other slots could be up for grabs for a ton of actresses this movie season people. When it comes to TV no surprises there, so there is no need to even discuss those races in further detail.

A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

-“Belfast”

-“CODA”

-“Don’t Look Up”

-“House of Gucci”

-“King Richard”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

-“Black Widow”

-“Dune”

-“The Matrix: Resurrections”

-“Not Time to Die”

-“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

-Javier Bardem “Being the Ricardos”

-Benedict Cumberbatch “The Power of the Dog”

-Andrew Garfield “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

-Will Smith “King Richard”

-Denzel Washington “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

-Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

-Olivia Colman “The Lost Daughter”

-Lady Gaga “House of Gucci”

-Jennifer Hudson “Respect”

-Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

-Ben Affleck “The Tender Bar”

-Bradley Cooper “Licorice Pizza”

-Troy Kotsur “CODA”

-Jared Leto “House of Gucci”

-Kodi Smit-McPhee “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

-Caitriona Balfe “Belfast”

-Cate Blanchett “Nightmare Alley”

-Ariana DeBose “West Side Story”

-Kirsten Dunst “The Power of the Dog”

-Ruth Negga “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

-“The Handmaid’s Tale”

-“The Morning Show”

-“Squid Game”

-“Succession”

-“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

-Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”

-Jung Ho-yeon “Squid Game”

-Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Sarah Snook “Succession”

-Reese Witherspoon “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

-Brian Cox “Succession”

-Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”

-Kieran Culkin “Succession”

-Lee Jung-jae “Squid Game”

-Jeremy Strong “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

-“The Great”

-“Hacks”

-“The Kominsky Method”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

-Elle Fanning “The Great”

-Sandra Oh “The Chair”

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

-Juno Temple “Ted Lasso”

-Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

-Michael Douglas “The Kominsky Method”

-Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”

-Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

-Murray Bartlett “The White Lotus”

-Oscar Isaac “Scenes from a Marriage”

-Michael Keaton “Dopesick”

-Ewan McGregor “Halston”

-Evan Peters “Mare of Eastown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

-Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”

-Cynthia Erivo “Genius: Aretha”

-Margaret Qualley “Maid”

-Jean Smart “Mare of Easttown”

-Kate Winslet “Mare of Easttown”

Oscar-winner Helen Mirren is expected to be honored with the Life Achievement Award. There ceremony is slated to air live on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS. Rather the ceremony will be postponed as a result of the ongoing Omicron variant of COVID-19 has not yet been disclosed.