MALIBU—The city will host a 2023 Building Code Update Virtual Community Workshop on Thursday, December 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The state adopts the California Building Standards Code, Title 24 of the California Code of Regulations, every three years, which covers structural, plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems for all buildings statewide.

With the new state codes becoming effective on January 1, 2023, local building standards based on modifications to the 2019 codes will no longer be applicable to new construction in Malibu.

The workshop will cover:

-The new Building, Residential, and Green Building Standards Codes as well as the amendments developed by the Los Angeles Regional Uniform Code Program to determine the building standards necessary for the Los Angeles basin.

-The unified set of local amendments relevant to designers, developers, and the public at large.

-What modifications to the County code are specific to City administrative procedures.

For details about Malibu’s Building Safety plan review and permitting process, visit the Building Safety website.

Details for the Virtual Meeting are listed below:

-Thursday, December 1, 2022 1 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 822 4834 0040

One tap mobile

+16694449171,,82248340040# US

+16699009128,,82248340040# US (San Jose)