WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station are partnering to help give back this holiday season. The 32nd Annual West Hollywood Toy and Food Drive will be accepting monetary donations until Friday, December 16, with the goal of providing as many families as possible with toys and holiday gift cards. Donations can be made online at www.weho.org/holidaydrive. New users must create an account and click on the Donations tab to contribute; existing users may simply login to start the donation process.

“Our generous West Hollywood community has helped provide nearly 10,000 local families who would have gone without with a holiday meal and toys over the last three decades,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister. “I send a huge thank you to the amazing people of the City of West Hollywood for helping to brighten the holidays for families in need through your contributions. I wish you all a happy and safe holiday season.”

The cost to help one family is $95; up to 10 families can be helped with $950. New unwrapped toys are needed and gift cards to retailers such as Pavilions, Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, or Target will help families through the holiday season. Toy collection bins are now available at West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard, and at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, located at 780 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The following hotels will have collection bins: Andaz West Hollywood, Chamberlain West Hollywood, Chateau Marmont, Hotel 850 SVB, Le Parc at Melrose, The London West Hollywood, Montrose at Beverly Hills, Ramada Plaza West Hollywood, and Hotel Ziggy. There will be a collection bin at the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

For more details, contact West Hollywood Recreation Leaders Cecilia Arvizu at carvizu@weho.org or (323) 848-6324 or Natalie Mignon at nmignon@weho.org or (323) 848-6321. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.