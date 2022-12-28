MALIBU—The new updated 2023 Los Angeles County Building Codes will go into effect on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Malibu’s Permit Technicians will be reviewing online submittals on Tuesday, January 3 to determine which code cycle will apply to project submittals. For a project to be reviewed under the 2020 County of Los Angeles Codes, all required documents must have been provided by the deadline on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at midnight (submittals and payments are time stamped).

All projects submitted on or after January 1, 2023 or those that are incomplete by the deadline, will be reviewed under the 2023 codes.

Applicants are urged not to wait and to request their Building Safety plan review and permits now. Building Safety submittal requirements are available to review on the webpage. Video of the December 1 virtual Code Update Workshop is available to view online.

City staff is available by phone, email, or video call to assist with City business. For general department questions, contact staff at 310-456-2489, extension 390 and via email Mbuilding@malibucity.org.