WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, January 8, the city of West Hollywood announced the 2024 Winter Sounds Free Indoor Concert Series will take place on select Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. between Saturday, January 27, and Saturday, February 24, at The Sun Rose performance venue at Pendry West Hollywood, located at 8430 Sunset Boulevard. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concerts start at 7 p.m. Arriving early is recommended.

The Concert Series will start January 27, with three-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Sara Gazarek. She has collaborated with jazz legends Fred Hersch, Billy Childs, Kurt Elling, and more, and has six critically acclaimed albums under her belt.

The next concert in the series will feature the gifted multi-instrumentalist Julius Rodriguez on Saturday, February 10; at 7 p.m. Julius Rodriguez combines his jazz training with his passion for R&B, gospel, and hip-hop. He grabbed audiences’ attention touring with A$AP Rocky, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter, as well as by working on projects with Meshell Ndegeocello, Kassa Overall, Brasstracks, and others. In 2022, he released his solo debut for Verve Records “Let Sound Tell All.”

The Winter Sounds Concert Series finale is on February 24 at 7 p.m. and will feature keyboard maestro, vocalist, composer, producer, arranger, and astral traveler Brandon Coleman. A regular fixture with Babyface, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus, and Kamasi Washington, Coleman represents a new chapter in the evolution of jazz and funk fusion. After the release of “Resistance” in 2018, Coleman embarked on a 30-city tour supporting Flying Lotus.

West Hollywood’s 2024 Winter Sounds Free Indoor Concert Series is organized by the city’s Arts Division. Winter Sounds concerts are free and guests must be 21 years of age and older to attend. RSVP is recommended. RSVP does not guarantee admittance. Seating is first-come, first-served, limited to availability. Fifteen dollar validated valet parking at the Pendry is available for attendees. Street parking may be available, but attendees should visit local street signage. Rideshare is suggested. For additional details about the performers and to view the series visit www.weho.org/wintersounds.

For information about Winter Sounds contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood’s Arts Specialist, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.