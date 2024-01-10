LOS ANGELES—On Monday, January 8, the Los Angeles Police Department Southeast Area Vice Unit reported the arrest of 10 suspects believed to be involved in prostitution related crimes that occurred in South Los Angeles.

On January 4, around 4 p.m., vice officers conducted a sting operation targeting sex purchasers and human traffickers along the Figueroa Corridor in South Los Angeles. Undercover officers posing as commercial sex workers were contacted by individuals looking to purchase sexual services. The LAPD reported that the operation is an ongoing effort to prevent the trafficking of women and minors along the busy corridor.

During the operation, undercover officers obtained 10 separate violations from individuals attempting to purchase sexual services. Those individuals were arrested by uniformed Southeast officers.

The following adults were arrested and cited for California Penal Code (PC) Section 647(b)(2): Solicitation for the Purposes of Prostitution. All arrestees are residents of Los Angeles.

Suspect-1: Elmar Veliz, 23 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J97625

Suspect-2: Luis Pedro Pusul, 32 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J97624

Suspect-3: Alfred Steve Ramirez, 20 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J86383

Suspect-4: Marco Antonio Solano Jr., 33 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J86384

Suspect-5: Jesus Alberto Tamayo, 21 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J86385

Suspect-6: William Perez, 35 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J89066

Suspect-7: Rodolfo Martinez, 50 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J89064

Suspect-8: Billy Joel Hernandez, 24 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J89065

Suspect-9: Gerardo Arellano, 44 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #K00936

Suspect-10: Delby Josue Zuniga, 36 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #K00937

Anyone with details is asked to call the Southeast Area Vice Unit at (213) 972-1017. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.