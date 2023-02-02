HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, January 31, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a male suspect in Hollywood for firearm possession and allegedly making criminal threats.

According to an LAPD news release, Hollywood Patrol officers responded to a call of a possible male with mental illness on Tuesday. After conducting an investigation, officers determined that the elements of Criminal Threats had been met, and with the help of detectives, were able to obtain search and arrest warrants.

During an execution of a search warrant, officers discovered “several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions” at the suspects residence. Following this discovery, the suspect, identified as Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested.

Threats allegedly made by Johnson could not be disclosed at this time due to an open investigation, LAPD Officer Eisenman told Canyon News. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing this case for filing.