WEST HOLLYWOOD—The City of West Hollywood unveiled 29 new holiday pole banners which featured art by artists from the area.

The banners can be seen from Santa Monica Boulevard, San Vicente Boulevard, and Melrose Avenue. This year’s art will also be featured in City’s annual end of year Winter / Holiday card, and social media promotions.

One of the artist featured this year is Sophie Morro who is a graphic designer based in Los Angeles, California. You can learn more about her by visiting: https://www.sophiemorro.com/

City of West Hollywood Arts Division sought artists to submit their work back in April of this year. Artists had until May of 2022 to issue their pieces to the Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee. Artists had to be California residents in order to qualify. Artist who reside within the City of West Hollywood, artists of color, women, artists with disabilities, and LGBTQIA+ artists were all highly encouraged to apply.

The artists who applied will remain eligible to be selected as semi-finalists for 3 calendar years without needing to reapply.

Canyon News reached out to some of the artists featured this year and the city’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission but did not hear back before print.