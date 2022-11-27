MALIBU—A motorcyclist was sent to a hospital to be treated for head trauma that was caused by a crash that occurred on PCH on Saturday, November 26.

The incident was reported around 4:16 p.m. near Cross Creek Road. It was said that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when they attempted to split lanes by moving in the same lane as another vehicle. The motorcyclist hit the vehicle and was ejected from the bike. It is unknown what speed the motorcyclist was going.

When paramedics arrived the motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital. It is unknown what the patient’s current condition is.