WEST HOLLYWOOD—At 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, a fire occurred at a woodworking shop in a residential building located at 835 North Fuller Avenue. A total of 30 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the fire in 20 minutes before it could spread to the home above.

The two-story building had seven units and was built in 1987. The woodworking shop was in a garage down below. LAFD firefighter-paramedics treated one patient from the incident. The damages and cause of fire are still under evaluation. The West Bureau of LAFD has not provided a statement at this time.