BEVERLY HILLS—A total of four suspects were arrested for a robbery that transpired on Saturday, September 24, at around 8:31 p.m. in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills.

After receiving reports of a possible robbery, police arrived and arrested one of the suspects and was immediately taken into custody. The remaining three suspects were arrested after detectives conducted a seven hour search. They were found hiding in yards in close proximity to the homes they attempted to burglarize. A vehicle that is suspected to be used by the suspects during the robbery was also impounded and is being searched for evidence by BHPD detectives.

The four arrested are listed as follows: Delontre Blaylock, 25; Dontey Watkins, 24; Damani Franklin, 19; and Russel Foreman, 22.

Officers at the scene were assisted by the Beverly Hills Police K9 Units, Santa Monica Police Department, the Beverly Hills SWAT, UCLA Police, LAPD Air Support Division, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Aero Bureau.