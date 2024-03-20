UNITED STATES—Attitudes toward forbidden things can vary, and movies based on information about the dark web are becoming more popular. People’s interest in previously inaccessible data is easy to explain. Even if you have no desire to explore the dark side of the web, you should watch one (or more) of these fascinating films. This experience is a component that expands your boundaries of imagination. It’s hard to remember the events that led to the shooting, but by learning more about OSINT, the problem will disappear. Only real facts and verified information will correct your perception of reality.

Movies to recommend

Famous movies attract attention with their cast and critical acclaim, but films that tell the story of real-life situations get more views. We have included in the list of famous movies:

“Silk Road 2021;

“Deep Web” 2015;

“Down the Deep, Dark Web 2016;

“Hacker” 2016;

“The Dark Web and Illegal Markets: Alphabay” 2022.

The interest in these films is caused by the desire to learn more about the reality that sometimes seems unreal. At the same time, there is no desire to protest against the films.

Movie No. 1: The Silk Road

This film is worth watching both for those who have never heard of the Silk Road as a criminal website and for those who can recall certain moments in history. The film depicts events that took place relatively recently – in 2013. The main antagonist of the film is Ross William Ulbricht, who has created his own outlaw network.

The list of his crimes is impressive, as the site was used to sell drugs, post videos of crimes and a lot of information that is unpleasant for most people. The search for the criminal lasted several years, and we will learn about all the difficulties of this from Rick Bowden. He is an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration and is looking for evidence of Ross’s guilt.

Movie No. 2: Deep Web

This story is connected to the previous one, so the movie is recommended for those people who are interested in the story of Ross Ulbricht. Director Alex Winter diligently researches crimes while making the movie. Keanu Reeves was invited to work on the film, which already indicates a responsible attitude to filming.

Deep Web is almost a documentary about a criminal. The footage of the actual video of the attacker complements the picture, so the plot can be considered quite real.

Movie No. 3: Down the Deep Dark Web

The film is based on the experience of journalist Yuval Orr. During his work, he interviewed regular visitors to the Dark Web to emphasize the inadmissibility of using such pages. Sex trafficking, human trafficking, and access to drugs are some of the things that can be found in the depths of the Internet.

Among the characters in the movie are anarchists, drug dealers, hackers, and representatives of other “professions” that could be considered abusers. Viewers who watch this movie will quickly think about finding ways to ensure their privacy.

Movie No. 4: Hacker

The 2016 film tells the story of a migrant who came to Canada in search of a better life. Alex Danylyuk is the main character who goes from being a “law-abiding citizen” to a person trying to survive in the material world.

His search for ways to make money leads him to learn the secrets of the Dark Web and steal personal information. Gradually, the protagonist’s thoughts are filled with the idea of destroying the financial system. His attempts to see better with his own eyes lead to this.

Movie No. 5: The Dark Web and Illegal Markets

The next story concerns another criminal network leader, the founder of Alphabay. The movie shows not only the dangers of the darknet, but also that a person’s attitude to money and desire to earn as much as possible (especially by dishonest means) does not allow them to remain invisible.

To briefly summarize the plot of the movie, it depicts a criminal who got carried away with spending money, which led to his arrest. Another problem that is well revealed by the director is the power that the head of a banned darknet gets.