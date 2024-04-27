HOLLYWOOD—We knew it, but as a viewer you always want confirmation, which was finally given recently on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.” We know Sheila Carter is alive because ten toes were spotted by Deacon in the morgue where ‘Sheila’s’ body was being cremated. This caused Deacon to spiral as he spilled the details to Finn, Steffy, Ridge and anyone who would listen.

Why does this matter? Deacon discovered that Sheila was communicating with Sugar, that prison ward who became a minion for Sheila. So much to the point that she made Lauen Fenmore’s life a living hell on “The Young and the Restless.” I will admit it was great seeing Lauren on “B&B” and I almost want her to come on over for a short stint so she can have a storyline on this soap involving Sheila. I mean what better person to take down the nefarious Sheila than the woman who she tortured more than anyone else.

Lauren spilled all the tea about Sugar as the two realized Sheila is indeed alive and it was Sugar who Steffy fatally stabbed. The big question that Deacon, Lauren, Finn and the rest of the viewers want to know is, where is Sheila? It feels like Sugar may have had some nefarious intentions and had help along the way. I man if Sheila was truly plotting this, I suspect she would have been prepping her strike against Steffy to exact revenge for that slap, but that isn’t the case.

I speculated this in my most recent “B&B” column that Sheila may have been kidnapped and is being held against her will, but who is that culprit and what is their ultimate endgame. Looks like clues will be unearthed as we near May Sweeps.

With that said, Luna FINALLY told RJ the truth about those mints and sleeping with Zende. Yes, RJ was not pleased and delivered a punch to Zende’s face as a result. Yes, I slightly agree with RJ on this. Zende was well aware that Luna was in a relationship and mint or no mint, he should have backed off. I mean that is your cousin’s girl and even if you’re pining after her, there are boundaries one should respect. Do I care about this love triangle? No, it just isn’t exciting in any fashion.

We are seeing the writers push Steffy and Liam to a potential reconciliation, as it becomes clear that the bond between Hope and Finn is continuing to develop. I thought this might erupt months back, but the signs are pretty clear now that Hope and Finn are going to hook-up at some point, and it will devastate Steffy and Liam in the process, now that Thomas is completely out of the picture at the time being, after severing ties with Hope. I mean it would be karmic justice considering Steffy butted her nose where it didn’t belong, and Hope is just evening the score. Looks like a Logan/Forrester rivalry is about to heat up as we enter May Sweeps.