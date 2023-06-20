UNITED STATES—How do you tell the difference between a legit online casino in Canada and a shady one? Read our article and learn how to find top-rated Canadian online casinos!

How To Find the Best Online Casino in Canada?

There are now hundreds of Canadian online casinos. However, unfortunately, many offer a poor and even dangerous gaming experience. To help you find the best online casino in Canada, we have compiled a guide on the most important factors to consider when picking a top-rated betting site like GGBet casino Canada. Just follow the tips below and start betting online now!

Is the Online Casino in Canada Licensed?

Before you even think about signing up to an online casino, you need to double-check the site has a current license from a legit gaming authority. Some of the most common gaming authorities include Curacao, Malta, the UK, and Kahnawake.

Licensed Canadian casinos are forced to follow strict regulations which are designed to protect your money and ensure you have a safe and fair online gaming experience. For example, licensed casinos must have games from licensed developers that have been extensively tested and proved fair by independent testers. These games need to have published RTPs so you know your expected win rate.

Licensed Canadian casinos have to use encryption which keeps your personal details and payment information protected. They also need to separate your funds from business funds which means in the case of bankruptcy, you will still get your money back!

It is just too risky to play at an unlicensed casino because the odds that the games are rigged are too high. Not to mention if the site decides to mysteriously shut down and run away with your deposit getting your money back is virtually impossible.

Can You Deposit & Cash Out Quickly?

If you ever feel like a spontaneous gaming session, then you need to find an online casino that provides instant deposits. At the top Canadian casinos, you can deposit immediately and for free via secure payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, paysafecard, and online bank transfer. If a site offers shady no-name payment methods with high fees, run!

When it comes to withdrawals, stick to online casinos that process payments within 72 hours and don’t charge fees. There is nothing worse than waiting days and even weeks for your winnings! Ideally, you want to find a site that has high max withdrawals so you can effortlessly cash out your whole bankroll in one transaction. To be extra safe, don’t keep large sums of cash on your betting account.

What Games Can You Play?

Once you are satisfied that the Canadian online casino holds a legit gaming license and offers secure payment methods, then it is time to head to the game library and see exactly what titles are available. At the best online casinos in Canada, you can play literally thousands of games. They have everything from video poker to epic slots to classic table games.

Some of the best casino games to check out are:

Blackjack – Battle against the dealer and see who can make a hand closest to 21. This is one of the rare casino games where your in-game decisions affect your win rate, and it also has a 99.5% RTP when you play optimally.

Baccarat – High rollers can’t get enough of baccarat! In this game, you bet on the banker’s or player’s hand or a tie. This is a game of pure chance and has one of the lowest house edges of any game, it is basically a coin flip.

Slots – From a single spin, you can win millions of dollars. There are so many different themes, fun graphics, and the in-game bonuses will keep you entertained for hours!

When analyzing a casino’s game library, you also need to check out the available software providers. Some of the industry leaders include Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Microgaming, Yggdrasil, Betsoft, and Pragmatic Play. These developers are constantly releasing new, exciting, and high RTP games.

Are There Bonuses Available?

The right bonus can be the difference between winning and losing session! Some Canadian online casinos provide super generous promos for new and existing players, while at other sites, you are lucky to get a 50% deposit match bonus. Here are some of the most desirable bonuses at online casinos in Canada:

Cashback – With cashback, you get a percentage of your losses credited to your account. For example, if you claim a 20% deal and lose $500, you will get $100 back.

Deposit Match – When you deposit, the casino will boost your bankroll with bonus funds proportional to the size of your deposit. For example, if you deposit $200 and get a 200% deposit match bonus, you will receive an additional $400 in bonus funds!

Free Spins – With free spins, you get to play slot machines with the casino’s own money and keep whatever you win. Each free spin is typically worth the min bet on a particular slot. It is common to receive 50 + free spins when making your first deposit.

Does the Casino Have Strong Customer Support?

A sign that an online casino in Canada is legit is its customer support. It is a major red flag if you try to contact a site’s customer support, and all you hear is silence. At the top betting sites, you can instantly connect with customer support via 24/7 live chat, email, and telephone. A casino should have professional customer support, and the agents should always go above and beyond to quickly solve any issue you are facing.

Wrapping Up

Don’t just settle for the first Canadian online casino you find on Google. Instead, take the time to do some research and make sure the site excels in all the factors we described above. By sticking to legit online casinos in Canada like GGBet, you not only get to play the best games and access incredible exclusive bonuses, but your personal information is secure, and you have a great shot at going home a winner!