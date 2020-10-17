TOPANGA CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a hit-and-run driver who hit and killed a male pedestrian on Monday, October 12. Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information related to the incident.

According to police officers, a vehicle traveling southbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard from the 118 Freeway collided with a pedestrian on the roadway just south of Santa Susana Pass Road. The driver fled the scene without stopping and providing assistance to the injured pedestrian who later died at the scene.

The police have not yet announced the identity of the male pedestrian but said the victim is in his early 60’s.

Valley Traffic Division investigators are asking the public to help identify the person involved in this fatal traffic collision. The case is still under investigation and the investigators will provide more details and additional information to assist the public in helping search for the suspect.

Anyone who has the information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Lisset Fuentes at 818-644-8021 or call Valley Traffic Division Watch Commander at 818-644-8045.