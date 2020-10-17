WEST HOLLYWOOD — City of West Hollywood announced that the Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division will host its annual youth Halloween event “Reimagined,” on Saturday, October 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Following the pandemic mandates, The “Trunk or Treat Drive” Thru will take place in the north parking lot of Plummer Park, located at the corner of Fountain Avenue and N. Vista.

Residents need to preregister for the event and can visit here to select a time slot and register for this event. A dashboard pass will be provided to registered participants during event check-in.

Safety protocols of face coverings and social distancing are required during this activity. Visitors are advised to stay inside their vehicles during the ‘Trunk or Treat’ Drive through.

Although the event is free for people of all ages, because of the limited time slots, the city recommends early registration. The event can accommodate only 50 cars per time slot in order to ensure adequate social distancing.

Patrons can enjoy the sights, sounds and experiences of Halloween from inside their cars in addition to trick or treating in a socially distanced and safe way.

The event promises a festive look with parked cars decked up in Halloween themes in the drive through along with a pumpkin patch. Children can take home many goodies including craft activity kits, prizes, candy, and other items. Halloween music will be provided West Hollywood DJ.

The costume contest is unique this year where patrons have the option of dress themselves or decorate their vehicles and drive through where socially distanced judges rank them.

Patrons are expected to remain in their seats as they drive through the area with Halloween displays and they receive treat bags with non-perishable treats or take-away item from the organizer.