TOPANGA CANYON—On Wednesday, May 20, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement asking the public to assist in locating Robin Deanne Melton, 59, who was last seen in the 7900 block of Capistrano Avenue on May 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Melton is described as a White woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has dementia, uses a wheelchair to move, and was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, and gold shoes. She stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Melton’s whereabouts should contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls during non-business or weekend hours should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-822-TIPS or visit lacrimestoppers.org.