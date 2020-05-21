SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department published a Missing Person’s Bulletin on Wednesday, May 20. It enlists the public’s help in finding Nicole Angela Frierson, whose family has been unable to contact her.

Ms. Frierson was last seen in the city of Santa Monica in December 2019. She is known to live as a transient, constantly moving around the San Fernando Valley and Glendale area. It is possible she might be in Carson as well.

The bulletin describes her as being 40 years old, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. For anonymous tips, contact “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-8477.