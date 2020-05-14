SHERMAN OAKS—A total of 60 businesses are facing criminal charges filed against them by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Tuesday, May 12 for violating the Stay-At-Home Order that went into effect on March 19 for all nonessential businesses.

Nonessential businesses in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Venice, Tarzana, and North Hollywood facing charges include salons, gyms, tobacco stores, and beauty supply stores.

“As Dr. Fauci warned this morning [May 12], all our hard work to slow the spread of COVID-19 could be squandered if businesses violate the rules and open prematurely,” said Feuer. “Of course, all of us want to get back to work and return to our routines, and I’m extremely sympathetic to businesses that are struggling so much right now. But we will get our economy going sooner if all of us have the discipline to follow the rules now.”

Feuer emphasized that he and his team will continue to enforce the Safer-at-Home Order and ensure that non-essential businesses open only after the health experts say it is safe to do so.

“Everyone wants to know when life will go back to normal. The truth is we’re not moving past COVID-19, we’re learning to live with it and take gradual steps forward. Our Safer at Home order will remain beyond May 15, but will be adjusted to let more people get back to work safely.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti indicated he will continue to work closely with Los Angeles County Public Health officials and update restrictions for the public.