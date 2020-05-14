CALIFORNIA—Tesla Ceo & Engineer Elon Musk, confirmed on Twitter on Sunday, May 9 that he will be reopening his California factory despite California’s COVID lockdown order.

South African born engineer, entrepreneur, and CEO of Tesla has started the process to resume operations with a safety plan to keep their employees safe during the COVID lockdown and social distancing order.

The Tesla team released a statement that details their plan to reopen in a safe and responsible manner. The statement that the Tesla team released stated, “Our return to work playbook details the comprehensive safety measure we have introduced to ensure employee safety.”

On Monday, May 10, Musk stated on twitter, “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules…I will be on the line with everyone else. If you anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

As of May 12, California has modified its “stay at home” order which allows the opening of offices, retail curbside services, and outdoor museums. California is in the first phase of Stage 2 to reopen.