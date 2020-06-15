HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A 60-year-old man died due to traumatic injuries after jumping from an apartment that was on fire on Sunday, June, 14. The structure fire happened at 1316 N. Fairfax Ave., to a two-story garden-style apartment complex early in the morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:43 a.m. after they were alerted that a single unit was set ablaze. Upon arrival, first responders reported the individual was injured beyond medical help prior to their arrival.

Entry into the unit was delayed as furniture blocked the doorway, which the LAFD reported to be likely an intentional barricade. There were no other individuals inside the unit and there were no reports of any other injuries. The victim is reported to have lived in the apartment according to 911 calls.

The LAFD sent 44 firefighters who extinguished the blaze in 21 minutes after arriving on the scene. A joint investigation between the LAFD Investigators and the Los Angeles Police Department is being conducted on the scene to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the victim’s death.