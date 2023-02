BEVERLY HILLS—A 6,000-square-foot mansion that is currently undergoing construction was set ablaze on Friday, February 3.

Firefighters responded to the location of Elden Way north of Sunset in Beverly Hills at around 4:30 a.m.

This fire prompted an evacuation of five homes in the surrounding area. They were evacuated as a precaution and LAFD did not feel that the homes were in any danger.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported.