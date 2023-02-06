MALIBU—On January 31, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in a press release that a 12-count indictment had been filed against a couple who defrauded an elderly retired physician out of at least $2.7 million while he was alive. The couple then attempted to swindle another $20 million from him after he died. The physician’s name is being withheld by the DOJ.

The suspects have been identified as a 39-year-old actress, and former yoga instructor, Anna Rene Moore, of Monterrey, Mexico. Her cohort is 46-year-old hairdresser, Anthony Flores a.k.a. Anton David, of Fresno, California.



The couple will be expected to appear in Los Angeles County Courts to face charges of conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions.



According to a press release issued by the Department of Justice, the 12-count indictment is for the activity that began in September of 2017 when the victim who had just earned his doctorate and became a successful investor worth approximately $60 million, lost some of his cognitive abilities.



The Flores and Moore reportedly befriended the mentally impaired doctor and moved into his Malibu home with him. They gave him drugs such as LSD and marijuana impairing the victim even more. Approximately four days prior to the physician’s death, while under the influence of LSD, two $1 million bank wires were transferred to bank accounts controlled by Flores. One of those bank accounts was Anthony Flores’s personal banking account.



In a previous lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the DOJ ordered Flores and Moore to return the funds to the victim, which they failed to do. The couple attempted to launder the money by funneling the funds through multiple accounts to prevent the money from being recovered.



If found guilty Flores and Moore could face up to 20 years prison time for each count of fraud with an additional 20 years for laundering of monetary instruments 10 years for the transactional money laundering count, and an additional two-year mandatory sentence for aggravated identity theft.



The victim’s cause of death has yet to be determined.