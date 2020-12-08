CALIFORNIA—On Monday 7, (SERVE) Secure Emergency Relief for vulnerable employees began accepting applications for a one-time payment of $800 for assistance to help individuals within the restaurant industry in Los Angeles.

SERVE will be providing eligible workers with a one time $800 stipend. Roughly around 4,000 food service workers will be offered the stipend at a time. Workers that have been affected by the pandemic like restaurants, wineries, push carts, food stands and bar employees whom are interested may apply at https://corona-virus.la/SERVE

As of December 5 at 12:59 p.m., Southern California was one of five regions to implement the Regional Stay at Home Order.

For applicants the deadline window to apply is midnight on Friday, December 11. Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must reside within the city of Los Angeles

Must be 18 years old or older

2019 annual tax income of $58,450 or lower prior to Covid

Fallen deeper into financial hardships

Minimum pay cut of 50%

Must work within food service environment

Owners and managers of bars, winery and restaurants are not eligible

“Only applicants with a City of L.A. address who meet the income and age requirements will be added to a randomized list. The randomized list identifies applicants who will move forward onto the next step in the process. Applicants will be notified via email (if they provided no email then a call will be made). If they have been selected, they will have 10 days to respond. After that 10 days has lapsed, the next applicant in line will be notified,” states the website.

In order to receive funds, applicant must provide an email address. For those without an email can leave a callback number at which to be reached. For more information or questions can contact serve@lacity.org .

Canyon News reached out to SERVE for additional information on the payments, but did not hear back before print.