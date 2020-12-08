SANTA MONICA—The National Weather Service issued a high surf and wind advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Monday, December 7 until Wednesday, December 9 at 9 p.m.

The Los Angeles County coast will experience dangerous rip tides and large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 13 feet. The advisory warns of an increased risk for ocean drowning. Large breaking waves can also capsize small boats near shore, cause injury, and wash people off rocks and beaches.

The advisory states that “A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area…producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

The agency recommends staying off rock walls and jetties. Do not turn your back to the ocean and boaters should plan to avoid east-facing harbors and hazardous seas.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for most of Los Angeles until Tuesday at 10 p.m. Northeast winds are expected to reach 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

“A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route,” the National Weather Service reports.