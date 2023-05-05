UNITED STATES—Los Angeles is home to dozens of the best teams and athletes in US sports. Besides possibly New York, Hollywood is arguably the place to be in the United States if you want to witness the best teams and players in action.

You aren’t limited to only one sport either; Los Angeles is home to high-level basketball, baseball, American football, soccer and ice hockey teams.

The Lakers

If you have followed sports or taken part in any sports bets over the years, you have definitely heard of the Lakers. One of the most dominant teams in basketball history, many of the most prominent players in the game have called the Lakers home, such as Kobe Bryant, Shaq and now Lebron James.

With 17 championships to their name, the Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most successful team in the NBA.

The Dodgers

Today, the LA Dodgers are arguably one of the best teams in baseball. While not the most successful, as that would be the Yankees with 27 World Series wins, the Dodgers have won 7, an incredibly respectable number.

While it has been a few years since they last lifted the World Series trophy, they have been consistent and will find their way to the top of the mountain once again sometime soon.

The Rams

Los Angeles is home to not just one but two NFL teams. While the Rams once called St. Louis home, the 2021 Super Bowl champions made their way back to LA in 2016 and have been one of the best NFL teams in the league ever since.

As mentioned, they won Super Bowl LVI in 2021, as well as the Conference and Division titles in the same year. While they have been quiet since then, Matt Stafford is more than capable of leading them to another Super Bowl.

The Angels

The LA Angels are a bit of an enigma. While they currently have, arguably, the two best players of the modern game, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, they don’t have the trophies or success that would come with having such great players.

However, they are still a team that shows great potential; they are just struggling to execute the final product and get over the finish line.

The Galaxy

The Galaxy is possibly the biggest and most well-known soccer team in the US, barring possibly the New York Red Bulls. They hold the record for winning the most MLS championships, with five, and appearing in the most finals, with nine.

The LA Galaxy have also signed some of the biggest names in football over the years, such as David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane and Giovanis Dos Santos.

The Kings

When you think of ice hockey, you most likely don’t think about Los Angeles. However, Los Angeles, and California as a whole, is home to two NHL teams. While they aren’t incredibly prolific, the LA Kings have managed to bag themselves two Stanley Cups over the years.

Currently in the playoffs this season, the LA Kings have been a sleeper team in many people’s eyes over the past couple of years. They most certainly have the talent and players to go all the way to the finals.

The Chargers

The other NFL team in Los Angeles is the Chargers, and also the one believed to be the better of the two. While they have yet to win a Super Bowl, they have made it to the playoffs multiple times and have done almost everything except lift the Super Bowl trophy.

Considering they were once based in San Diego, many LA residents will be happy that their city is now home to two of the best NFL teams on the West Coast.

The Sparks

LA is also home to a WNBA team in the form of the Los Angeles Sparks. Founded in 1997, the Sparks have won three WNBA titles and three Conference titles over the years. The Sparks also hold the title of the team that has won back-to-back championships most recently.

The Sparks also have the distinction of not being affiliated with, or tied to, an NBA team. This means the success they have found and created is due to them and not because they were helped.

The FC

Finally, Los Angeles FC is one of the youngest teams in the MLS but is one of the most popular and well-supported. Founded in 2014, the team may not have won a championship yet, but they are attracting some of the biggest names in the game.

Carlos Vela, one of the most prolific goal scorers in the MLS, is their striker, and they have also signed legendary Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. With some time, LA FC will soon rival their Los Angeles neighbors, the Galaxy.